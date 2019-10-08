Sinkhole repair could close section of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh for the rest of October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the City of Raleigh are warning drivers about a road closure that could impact traffic near downtown Raleigh for the rest of the month.

Wake Forest Road between Sycamore and Harding streets will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The City of Raleigh said a 700-foot sinkhole was discovered during the Blount Street/Person Street Corridor Project and the wastewater line needs to be replaced.

The project is estimated to be completed by Oct. 30.

The detour around the closure is as follows:

Northbound traffic:

Person Street;

Take a right on New Bern Avenue;

Take a left on Raleigh Boulevard;

Take a left on Crabtree Boulevard;

Take a left on Capital Boulevard;

Take the Old Louisburg Road exit; and,

To Atlantic Avenue or Wake Forest Road.

Southbound traffic:

Capital Boulevard;

Take a right onto the Peace Street exit on to West Johnson Street;

Take a right on North Harrington Street to continue to Peace Street;

Take a right on Peace Street; and,

To Blount Street or Person Street.

