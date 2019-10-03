Sinkhole repairs delay major Raleigh road project near downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An exit ramp is closed again today on Capital Boulevard while crews repair a damaged storm pipe.
The pipe caused two sinkholes during construction on the Blount Street/Person Street Corridor Project.
The NCDOT started repairs Wednesday and will continue Thursday.
Northbound drivers on Capital Boulevard won’t be able to exit onto Atlantic Avenue due to the closure.
The following detour is in place:
Stay on northbound Capital Boulevard to Fenton Street
Take a left onto Fenton Street
Take a left onto southbound Capital Boulevard
Take the Old Louisburg Road exit
Exit to Atlantic Avenue or Wake Forest Road
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC Medical Board has taken action against 278 doctors and physician assistants since 2018
- DA: No charges for NC man who shot neighbor with crossbow
- AKA Sorority’s Mobile Mammography Unit to provide free mammograms in Roanoke Rapids
- NC beach first responders pull second lifeless swimmer from the water in 1 day
- Weather School: Smithfield Middle School
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now