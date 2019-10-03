Sinkhole repairs delay major Raleigh road project near downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An exit ramp is closed again today on Capital Boulevard while crews repair a damaged storm pipe.

The pipe caused two sinkholes during construction on the Blount Street/Person Street Corridor Project.

The NCDOT started repairs Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

Northbound drivers on Capital Boulevard won’t be able to exit onto Atlantic Avenue due to the closure.

The following detour is in place:

Stay on northbound Capital Boulevard to Fenton Street

Take a left onto Fenton Street

Take a left onto southbound Capital Boulevard

Take the Old Louisburg Road exit

Exit to Atlantic Avenue or Wake Forest Road

