Sir Walter Raleigh Award nominations due today: how can you submit?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you know someone who has literally helped shape the city of Raleigh?

The Sir Walter Raleigh Award recognizes individuals or groups who have completed residential, commercial, rehabilitation/historic prevention, public facilities or spaces, landscape design, educational or community impact designs in the last five years.

Since 1983, the Raleigh City Council has presented more than 200 Sir Walter Raleigh Awards to developers, designers, building owners, community groups, civic clubs, churches and citizens to recognize outstanding new contributions to the character, environment, and appearance of the City of Raleigh.

Today is the final day to submit nominations to the awards jury.

Submissions can be submitted online here through a webform on this website. At least 10 photos are also asked for upon submission.

Allison Woodall contributed to this article.