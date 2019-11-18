SJAFB Senior Airman charged with murder in Mambo 69 nightclub shooting

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday afternoon, Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez made his first court appearance in Wake County.

The Senior Airman from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is charged with murder in the death of Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21.



Last Saturday, officers were called to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 night club off New Hope Church Road.

Officers said Colon showed up at Wake Med, where he died.

Neighbors told CBS 17 they heard gun shots across from the club, and are concerned with many children living in the area.

“I don’t understand why they’re pulling out guns in the first place,” Ashley Miller said.

Gonzalez is being held without a bond.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base officials also told CBS 17 they’re assisting Raleigh Police with their investigation, and have no further comment.

Gonzalez is expected back in court in December.

