RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish.

The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour.

It also voted to remove the double-turning lanes at seven intersections.

Through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it could become illegal to turn right on red downtown, too.

Gov. Roy Cooper had asked NCDOT to study pedestrian safety downtown — especially near the state government complex — after a state employee was struck by a car and killed at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets.

Lowering the speed limit, removing those dual-turning lanes and banning right-on-red were among the improvements suggested in DOT’s study, along with adding leading pedestrian intervals that give them some extra time to cross the street before vehicles may proceed.

The changes will go in affect one week from today, Sept. 27.