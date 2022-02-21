Slow downs, detours: Atlantic Avenue project in Raleigh starting soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An $11.6 million construction project to improve a portion of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh will get underway next month.

The City of Raleigh hopes the changes will address the large number of car accidents in this area. They also hope it will make the corridor safer for pedestrians and cyclists. It’s part of the larger Capital Improvement Program.

Construction will span Atlantic Avenue from New Hope Road to Highwoods Boulevard.

Existing lanes will be widened to an 11 foot width. No additional lanes will be added as the city said having two lanes in each direction is enough to carry current and future capacity.

A grass median will be installed. On the west side, a 10-foot-wide, multi-use path is planned to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

Three signals will be added to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely. Those will be located at Highwoods Boulevard, Braemar Drive and New Hope Church Road.

A view of Atlantic Avenue at Ingram Drive. Courtesy: City of Raleigh

Also at New Hope Church Road, a left turn signal will be added to provide a protected turn from Brentwood Road.

The majority of the project will focus on the roads but the project will also replace aging watermains, replace damaged curbs and resurface cul de sacs.

Construction is scheduled to start next month. The entire project is expected to be completed by March 2024.

What to expect during construction

Image of detour for Ingram Drive off Atlantic Avenue. Courtesy: City of Raleigh

People traveling through the corridor should expect some slow downs as the project progresses. Professional flaggers will be out in the day to assist drivers during temporary lane closures.

The city said there will be no lane closures on Atlantic Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. or between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Some people living on the east side of Atlantic Avenue will have limited vehicle access to their home as the city replaces driveways. This work will last about 72 hours and the city will provide parking during this time.

Ingram Drive will have the only full closure. Cars will use Brentwood Road to New Hope Church Road to access Ingram Drive. This closure will last 60 days. Crews will close it to raise the road to provide better visibility at the bottom of the hill. When the road reopens, left turns will be restricted.

Learn more

People interested in learning more about the project or those with questions are invited to attend a virtual meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Click here to register for the meeting.

A video of the meeting will be posted after the event for those who can’t attend in person.