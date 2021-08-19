Slowing Raleigh neighborhoods: City nearly doubles speed limit reductions in 2021

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is working to slow more drivers down in residential neighborhoods.

The City has reduced, or is considering reducing, more neighborhood speed limits this year alone than the past four years combined.

Raleigh’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program has already reduced the speed limits for 65 neighborhoods – that is near twice the number changed in 2020.

On top of that, 46 streets are either currently being petitioned or considered by the City for a speed reduction.

One of those streets is Churchill Road, where neighbors say they see drivers daily ignoring the 30 mph speed limit.

“We see lots of people, commuters at the beginning of the day come flying up at 60, 65 miles an hour,” neighbor Steve Huntington said. “I have to have my boys go and play on the side street and can’t just be playing in front of the house.”

In order to get a speed reduced, residents should first reach out to the city’s transportation department. The office will then petition the neighborhood and, if the majority agrees there is a problem, the speed limit drop goes before the city council.

If approved, Churchill Road would change to 25 mph.

“We’re glad to see that and I think most of the neighbors here would agree,” Neighbor Caleb Thomas said. But I think that needs to be followed up with enforcement. We do have officers out here patrolling occasionally but even if the speed limit is reduced, you have to make sure that people are aware of people of it and they are being held to it”

Anyone interested in requesting a speed limit reduction for their street can complete the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Application online.

Click here to see a full list of streets with active speed reduction ballots, considerations and those approved.