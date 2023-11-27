RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of people are expected to be clicking away as they hop online for Cyber Monday deals.

According to experts, shoppers are expected to boost online sales in the U.S. on Cyber Monday, reaching around $12 billion. That’s an 8 percent jump, increasing Adobe’s initial forecast for sales making what some business owners would describe as a successful holiday shopping season in 2023.

Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh told CBS 17 that big businesses aren’t the only ones benefitting from Cyber Monday. Small businesses are getting in on the event as well by offering free shipping, deals with 15 to 40 percent off, and other special offers and incentives to try to secure much-needed revenue.

“When you shop local, even if it’s online with a local business in our community, more than 50 percent of that spend is recirculated right here in our local economy. That recirculation helps with more money for schools, roads, parks, building a stronger local economy and you’re keeping your community unique,” said Martin.

For a list of local businesses to shop from in the Triangle for Cyber Monday, visit Shop Local Raleigh.