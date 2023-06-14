RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is expanding their efforts to increase affordable housing using accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

Six months ago, the city implemented their Accessory Dwelling Unit Fast Track Program.

“We’ve seen some significant interest and uptake,” said Ken Bowers, Assistant Director in Planning and Development with the City of Raleigh. “I believe we’ve issued permits for closing in on 200 ADUs around the city.”

Wednesday, hundreds of people came to Raleigh Pitchfest to hear how ADUs could help the affordable housing crisis.

One of them was local realtor Veeda Bynum.

“Even my qualified clients who have great jobs are having trouble finding housing in the Triangle right now because there’s just so much demand and very little housing available,” she said.

Unlike tiny homes, ADUs stand on the same property as the primary residence — either attached to the home or separate.

Homeowners can then use it for rentals, aging kids, elderly parents or family and friends.

“The challenge is, most people can’t afford to do these things. They’re very expensive,” said Shaun Smith, partner of local business CollabADU.

CollabADU is one of four businesses who pitched their solutions at Raleigh Pitchfest to make it easier for people to get their own ADU.

“We’re looking to obtain long-term land leases from existing property owners so that we can build an ADU on their property,” Smith explained. “Then we would own and manage it, while we paid a rental percentage back to the property owner.”

He said it’s a win-win idea.

“The property owner gets to benefit without any upfront cost, without any of the headache of property management, dealing with tenants, all of that, and then they’re still going to get a boost in their income because we’re going to pay them for that property lease,” he explained.

CollabADU won the judge’s award at Raleigh Pitchfest and a $5,000 prize from Kauffman Foundation. They also won the people’s choice award at the event.

The City of Raleigh is interested in CollabADU’s idea and offered them an opportunity to talk with the city about a potential pilot.

The goal is to help people like Bynum and her clients know they have options when it comes to affordable housing.

“It seems like it could be a win-win situation. Where you’re going to be helping somebody, but you can also help yourself in the meantime,” she said.

Other businesses at Raleigh Pitchfest included DEXFT, ADU Co. and Third Estate Analytics.

For information about building codes and requirements, click here.