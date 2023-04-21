RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the bumps and uneven pavement of I-440 are signs of a smoother drive ahead.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation previously told CBS 17 the resurfacing project between Lake Boone Trail and Wake Forest Road began the first week of April, starting eastbound on the median shoulder.

A CBS 17 crew drove the stretch this Thursday to check on the progress. The crew noticed the left lane going eastbound between Lake Boone Trail near Glenwood Avenue looked paved. The median shoulder seemed paved for the entire roughly five-mile stretch that’s being resurfaced.

Crews also noticed work-zone material near the Lake Boone Trail exit, including a roller.

NCDOT said it will take until around June for the eastbound side to be complete, first having to tear up the road before laying down the new road. Then crews will turn around and do the westbound lanes.

Darryl Oulay described the particualarly rough stretch between Glenwood and Six Forks Road as “bad” and “bumpy.”

“I actually got my window shattered a little bit by a rock coming down there,” Oulay said.

He’s thrilled to hear work is already underway.

“I’m happy, it took them a while, but i’m glad it got gone,” Oulay said. “I’m seeing taxpayer money is going to use so that’s good.”

NCDOT said the new pavement is designed to prevent hydroplaning and should last longer.

Drivers can expect construction overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The department said the road should be fully repaved by the end of summer.