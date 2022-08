MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville has changed its name to “S’Morrisville” to celebrate National S’Mores Day on Wednesday.

“S’Morrisville” residents attended the community park and ate free s’mores snacks, including s’mores cheesecake and s’mores flavored ice cream.

Some residents chose to create a virtual video about their s’mores experience, such as camping memories, and used the hashtag #smorrisville to post pictures on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.