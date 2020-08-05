S’Morrisville will celebrate National S’mores Day with giveaways, more

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 16: Hershey’s chocolate bars are shown on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Hershey Co., the No.1 candy producer in the U.S., is raising the price of its chocolate by 8 percent due to the rising cost of cocoa. This is the company’s fist price increase in three years. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Morrisville’s celebrations for National S’mores Day include changing the name of the town.

On Monday, “S’Morrisville” will celebrate with a drive-thru giveaway for the first 100 residents who show up to the Morrisville Community Park from 6 to 7 p.m., a news release said.

The first 100 residents who arrive at the park, located at 1520 Morrisville Pkwy., with a Morrisville Connection newsletter will receive giveaways like pre-packaged s’mores kits, S’Morrisville T-shirts, and other items, the release said.

The giveaways are done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents are also asked to create a short video talking about their personal experience with s’mores, such as a fond childhood memory or who they shared their first s’mores with. They’re asked to share the video on social media with the hashtag #smorrisville.

The top-five videos will win S’Morrisville “swag bags.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: