MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Morrisville’s celebrations for National S’mores Day include changing the name of the town.
On Monday, “S’Morrisville” will celebrate with a drive-thru giveaway for the first 100 residents who show up to the Morrisville Community Park from 6 to 7 p.m., a news release said.
The first 100 residents who arrive at the park, located at 1520 Morrisville Pkwy., with a Morrisville Connection newsletter will receive giveaways like pre-packaged s’mores kits, S’Morrisville T-shirts, and other items, the release said.
The giveaways are done on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Residents are also asked to create a short video talking about their personal experience with s’mores, such as a fond childhood memory or who they shared their first s’mores with. They’re asked to share the video on social media with the hashtag #smorrisville.
The top-five videos will win S’Morrisville “swag bags.”
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Before-and-after photos show destruction on North Carolina’s coast caused by Hurricane Isaias
- S’Morrisville will celebrate National S’mores Day with giveaways, more
- Second grader tests positive for coronavirus after attending the first day of school in Georgia
- Biden no longer coming to Milwaukee to accept presidential nomination
- ‘Back the Blue’ mural in Tampa vandalized
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now