HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs police said one of their animal control officers helped a snapping turtle get back to its habitat Friday morning.

Animal control officer helping the snapping turtle (Holly Springs Police Department)

Police said the turtle was found along Bennett Knoll Parkway.

Animal Control Officer Kelsey Eberle used a crate to take the turtle back to its natural habitat away from the road, according to the police department.

Officers warn that people should not approach a snapping turtle if they find one.

“They call them ‘snapping’ turtles for a reason, and will bite,” they explained.

They said snapping turtles also resist getting picked up and will squirm to try and get free.

Anyone who sees one of the ‘Jurassic-looking creatures’ should give them space, according to police.

Police said the snapping turtle will move out of the roadway on their own to get to their natural environment.

(Holly Springs Police Department)

Anyone concerned about their welfare or who may need some assistance is asked to call Holly Springs Animal Control Services to help at (919) 557-9111.