Snoopy’s Hot Dogs closes downtown Raleigh location after nearly 40 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A staple in downtown Raleigh’s history has closed its doors for the last time.

After nearly 40 years in business, Snoopy’s Hot Dogs shut down its Hillsborough Street location Sunday night.

CBS 17 talked with the company’s owner and operator who tells us it’s been a struggle to keep afloat downtown.

“This location has been getting beat up the last few months or few years with continued construction, road construction, and road closures around us. Every week it is a road shut down or redirecting traffic or power’s out,” said owner Larry Cerilli.

Cerilli also said that restrictions from COVID-19 also were a factor with late-night hours being cut back.

The company still has four other locations open throughout the Triangle.

“It has been a struggle in downtown,” Cerilli said, noting that he had accepted an offer from a developer.

The downtown location, which is closing, first opened in 1981. The first Snoopy’s location — on Wake Forest Road — opened in 1978.