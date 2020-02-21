Snow across Raleigh leads to several accidents, people taking it in stride

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It started with wet, slushy snow in Raleigh and continued into Thursday night.

“It’s hard to drive in, I’m not even going to lie. Its a lot going on. Vision impaired a little bit. I got my heaters on trying to defog my windows,” Breyon Sturdibat, a driver said.

CBS 17 caught up with Sturdibat as he prepared to brave the cold to head into the grocery store to stock up. He admits he’s a little behind.

“Usually when we’re in this area we don’t get this much snow. Its usually maybe a couple of inches. Not this much, but it is coming down real thick and really hard,” he explained.

“I came from WakeMed in East Raleigh just now. They’re slushy but I think the roads are fine. If you drive cautiously and a little bit slower,” Joe Kolousek, a driver said.

There were several car accidents around the Triangle. On the eastbound side of I-40, at least two cars collided. Fire officials said one person suffered minor injuries. Then on Southeast Cary Parkway, a pickup truck went off the road and into a tree. Police said the driver would be charged with DWI.

On Woodland Road in Garner, large tree branches brought down power lines.

Our crews also spotted plow trucks out, working to keep the water on the roads from freezing overnight.

“We don’t get a lot of snow people aren’t used to it. You know, and schools close at even the hint of a snowflake, etc. etc. So I understand it, but, at the same time for me I’m kind of doing my own life because it’s not so bad, I’m used to it,” Kolousek said.

“We just got spray tans so it was the natural go-to,” this NC State student wearing shorts said. “We had to get tan before the snow came,” she explained.