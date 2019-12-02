Snow causing travel problems as many return home to NC after Thanksgiving

Kylee Hebert (right) at RDU talks about her travel on Sunday. CBS 17 image

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday marked one of the busiest travel days of the year following the Thanksgiving holiday.

CBS News reports winter weather is causing headaches for travelers in the air and on the ground across the country.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), people were flying in and out from destinations all around the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Florida.

Kylee Hebert’s family flew from Los Angeles (LAX) to the Triangle.

“LAX was a zoo,” Hebert said. “My dad and I were stopped in the same spot in the car for like 20 minutes trying to get into the airport.”

She said her trip was smooth, yet busy.

“We switched gates and got delayed like 10 minutes, but other than that, it was very smooth,” Hebert said.

The same goes for Barry Troy and his family, who flew in from the Midwest.

“Very busy,” Troy said. “Traffic was pretty heavy, delays at the airport, but not too bad.”

RDU officials believe Sunday could be a record day of travel at the airport, with more than 230 departures and an estimated 54,000 passengers flying through.

However, Sunday night, some flights were either delayed or canceled.



For Scott Sherman, flying Sunday included a post-holiday headache.

“Unfortunately, our flight to Fort Lauderdale got delayed by four hours,” Sherman said. “If it were just me traveling, that’d be fine. But I’m with my parents, and they’re a little bit older. So, it’s a bit more difficult for them.”

Some airlines even took to Twitter to inform travelers about travel alerts and waivers being issued due to winter weather across the country.

CBS 17’s Chevy Weather Beast went past many of cars along Interstate 40 and Interstate 85 Sunday afternoon.

Catherine Docous began her trip driving back to New York.

She’s taking precautions due to weather back home.

“We’re going to stay an extra day, just to make sure we miss all of the sleet, freezing rain and heavy snow that’s hitting Pennsylvania and New York right now,” Docous said.

According to AAA, more than 55 million were estimated to travel for Thanksgiving.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now