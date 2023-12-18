Flurries falling in Wake Forest just after 9 p.m. Monday. Photo courtesy: Cori Silker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after heavy storms and the same day central North Carolina saw high temperatures at 60 degrees, we also had a few snowflakes mixing in with some light rain Monday night.

The reports were few and far between and obviously, there was no accumulation or impact but Monday night in Wake County a few people saw some light snow mixing in with rain.

The flurries were seen along with a bit of rain around 8:45 p.m. in northern Wake County near the Durham County line. The very light snow was also seen falling in Wake Forest in the Ligon Mill Road area just south of N.C. 98.

This comes as a cold front approaches the area and triggered a few scattered rain showers. The front is also ushering in some much colder air that everyone will feel on Tuesday.

But that cold air is already a few miles up in the atmosphere and starting to rush down to the surface which is how a little bit of snow made it to the ground tonight.

During the storms Sunday, several people were rescued from flooded cars in North Carolina, including four in Apex. Some roads are still flooded.

High temps Monday were forecast to only hit 53 degrees in Raleigh — but the high was a more balmy 60.

Overnight into Tuesday, temps in Raleigh are supposed to drop just below freezing at 31 degrees.

The forecast for the rest of this week remains dry and much colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs each of those days will only make it into the 40s with morning temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.