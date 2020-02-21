Snow, ice accumulating on Wake Forest roads, officials warn

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest officials said Thursday night snow and ice are accumulating on roads, especially those in neighborhoods that are not well-traveled.

“Police are urging motorists to stay off the roads – unless absolutely necessary,” town officials said in a news release.

RELATED: Click to view more 2020 snow photos and video!

Wake Forest crews waited to apply salt and sand to roads because rain before the snow would wash it away.

Town officials said they have 175 tons of salt and 200 tons of sand available to put down on bridges, overpasses and “traditional slick spots.”

Wake Forest crews can also operate the town’s four plows to keep Wake Forest’s 122 miles of roads clear.

“Wake Forest crews clear thoroughfares and primary roads first,” the news release said, noting that people should not park cars along roads.

RELATED: Click to view more 2020 snow photos and video!

By 8:30 p.m. Thursday, there had been no major wrecks and no power outages, officials said.

It’s unclear when the Wake Forest Town Hall will open Friday, but officials said a decision will be announced Friday before 7 a.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: