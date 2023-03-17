RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — These tiny, but very lucky babies are almost as small as a leprechaun.

The UNC Health Rex Women’s Center Neonatal ICU in Raleigh shared photos of some newborns who got dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the hospital, Rex NICU nurse Lori Edwards made the festive outfits to celebrate the beautiful babies.

They said she also wanted to bring some joy to their parents and the NICU staff.

“To borrow an Irish proverb: May the leprechauns dance over their beds and bring them sweet dreams,” the hospital said in a news release.

Take a look at the ‘wee’ ones!