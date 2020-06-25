So how much did it cost to remove the Confederate monuments at State Capitol?

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Harrison Light/CBS 17)

After it took crews several says to remove the Confederate Soldiers Monument from State Capitol grounds, viewers asked CBS 17 how much the removal cost.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol after protesters knocked down two statues Friday.

Over the weekend multiple pieces of equipment were brought in to dismantle the 75-foot granite pillar, with an estimated weight up to 26,000 lbs. The final piece was removed Tuesday.

Cooper’s press secretary Dory MacMillan said the Department of Transportation oversaw the removal, but would not say who the specific contractor was citing safety concerns.

“For security and safety purposes the information about the specific contractor will not be shared. Threats have been directed at personnel doing this work here and in other states,” said MacMillan.

CBS 17 reached out to DOT, and in an email, a spokesperson said they were asked to take down the statue because they are “the only state agency with the equipment to do that.”

When asked about the price tag for the removal, a DOT spokesperson said the Department of Administration handled the contract for the removal.

According to Nan Sanseverino, the Director of Communications for the Department of Administration the removal project is complete.

“Once everything is finalized, we will begin compiling all associated costs,” Sanseverino said in an email.

“I have ordered the Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds be moved to protect public safety. I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night,” said Cooper.

MacMillan said the monuments will be stored in a secure facility until it can be determined where they will be kept permanently.

Although Cooper has suggested Bentonville Battlefield as an appropriate place to understand the historical context of the monuments, The Historical Commission will have to sign off on permanent relocation under North Carolina law, according to MacMillan.