‘So, so scary’ — 3 killed in 2 separate shootings in Raleigh in just hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In less than eight hours, three people were killed in two separate shootings in Raleigh Monday.

Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24, were found shot to death inside a car late Monday night on McGuire Drive, police say. Hours earlier 33-year-old Monica Williams died after she was shot on Pettigrew Street, according to police.

“So, so scary. Just the families, the moms — it’s somebody’s son. It’s somebody’s daughter. It’s something else. This area is getting really bad now,” said Felicia Ebron.

Ebron has lived along McGuire Drive for 20 years, and said she didn’t sleep at all Monday night after hearing gunshots.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher she heard multiple gunshots, and saw the car’s brake lights and running lights on, but no movement inside.

“More than three. I would say probably about six or seven. It was like bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop,” said the caller.

The witness also told the dispatcher the car involved in the shooting was a sedan. However, hours earlier they witnessed what they believed was a confrontation involving an SUV in the same parking lot.

“There’s been a sketchy car here multiple times. It happened about two or three hours ago. The horn was honking repeatedly, a lot. Pretty aggressively,” the caller said.

Ebron says crime in the area has increased and worries it could be the work of a gang. However, police have not confirmed that.

“It’s terrible, it’s terrible. It’s horrible now and it’s nerve-wracking to have kids and people working in the neighborhood. You’re scared to go outside. You never know,” Ebron said.

Jesus Torres lives in a townhome next to the parking space where the deadly shooting happened.

He didn’t know either of the victims, but says this isn’t the first incident in the neighborhood. He said one of his neighbors was recently the victim of a crime.

“It’s scary,” said Torres. “I think it’s a little gang.”

Around 2:10 p.m. Monday officers responded to a shooting on Pettigrew Street, just south of the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Poole Road. Police said 33-year-old Monica Renee Williams was rushed to WakeMed, where she died from her injuries.

“I just heard the shots. By the time I got to the door the young lady had been shot. I need an officer here right away,” said a 911 caller.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police if the cases were related. A spokesperson said detectives routinely look into the possibility that incidents are related.

Both investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

