‘So we can get back to some normalcy’: Hundreds of Wake County educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of Wake County educators received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Wake County health officials say more than 3,000 educators were given the go-ahead to make an appointment.

School staff members say it’s a fairly easy process and they’re relieved to have that extra layer of protection.

“I felt very safe getting it. They wouldn’t put it out there if it wasn’t safe,” said Ronette Wheeler, instructional assistant at Rolesville High School.

Child care worker Tawana Francis said she tested positive for COVID-19 less than two months ago. She’s since recovered and says she’s getting vaccinated for her health, along with the health of her family and the children she works with.

“This is what’s needed so we can get back to some normalcy,” Francis said.

The county says more than 10,000 teachers are still waiting for their invitation to be vaccinated.