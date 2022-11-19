CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is the latest municipality to consider implementing a social district — a concept that’s made its way into many council meetings across the state as they continue to grow in popularity.

Town Council members gathered for a meeting Thursday at Cary Town Hall where Joy Ennis, the General Manager of the Downtown Cary Park pitched the idea.

Social districts are known to provide a walkable area for the public to purchase and consume alcohol, within certain boundaries and are allowed within 12 U.S. states, including North Carolina.

The map of proposed district for Cary includes the entirety of the Downtown Cary Park and extends to a few neighboring businesses like The Mayton and Cotton House Craft Brewers.

The district would initially allow for the purchase and consumption of only wine and beer and would operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., if approved.

The proposed district would not include the Cary Regional Library, the parking deck or private events that wish to opt out of the district.

Ennis pointed to the logistics behind the proposed amendment to Cary’s ordinances to create the district.

“The park does not have well-defined vertical boundaries to easily control where people can carry and consume these beverages,” said Ennis. “Given these nuances, we knew that a unique approach to alcohol consumption at the park was needed.”

As for the question to why the creation of a social district is recommended by Cary staff, Ennis said there are many, including:

Simplifying enforcement and logistical challenges

Reinforcing no outside alcohol

Reinforcing no glass off premises of permitted businesses

Potential to increase the permitted businesses’ profitability

Potential to attract new business

The proposed social district will return for another discussion and vote from the Cary Town Council on December 15.

For a look at the council’s full conversation, see the playback of the meeting on YouTube.