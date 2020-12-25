‘Socks with Stories’: Triangle childhood cancer survivors give back to help other children fighting cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Childhood cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, and in the midst of a pandemic it can be especially lonely, but two local childhood cancer survivors are giving back to help other young children still fighting cancer.

At an age when a hand to hold and a superhero suit can shield a child from his worst imaginary enemy, Charlie Galuten faced a very real threat – one he couldn’t conquer alone, even with the best costume out there.

“Charlie was diagnosed in November 2018 with high-risk B-cell ALL, which is leukemia,” explained his mom, Jill Galuten.

Fortunately, Charlie had a whole team of doctors and nurses fighting with him, and his mom had a whole network of friends to lean on.

Through Charlie’s fight, Galuten also found support from other families fighting similar battles.

That’s how she met Ashley Fannin, whose son, Mason, received his leukemia treatment at UNC, where Fannin worked as a children’s oncology nurse.

Courtesy photo provided by family

It’s also how Galuten learned about Resilience Gives – Socks with Stories.

The socks are co-designed by children with cancer.

“Mason was able to design socks one day when he was in clinic,” Fannin recalled.

Mason and Charlie are two of the 50 childhood cancer survivors across the country donating socks to other children fighting cancer. Each boy donated to the hospital where they received treatment.

“They made me smile when I was in the hospital, and I want to make them smile now,” Mason explained.

More than socks, the gifts provide connection to other children battling cancer in the added isolation of a pandemic.

“We had a picture of Charlie with the socks attached to each of them,” said Galuten. “When the kids got the socks they could see an inspirational story of kid, of somebody who’s doing well, who’s hair has grown back, who is healthy, considering.”

“We know what it’s like to be stuck in this hospital, within these walls,” added Fannin. “Now that we’re somewhere on the other side, we really want to be able to just give the kids something to look forward to.”

It’s a simple gift from children who battled an all-too-real enemy, giving other young heroes hope in their own fights.

To learn more about Resilience Gives, click here.