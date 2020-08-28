Some businesses in Raleigh’s Cameron Village board up ahead of curfew, planned protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some businesses in Cameron Village are taking no chances as a weekend curfew begins Friday in Raleigh ahead of a planned protest.

Cameron Village businesses started boarding up late Friday afternoon. Crews came in measuring the windows and putting up the plywood. Some stores were also closing early.

Store employees said they support the protesters and their messages — but they’re concerned following what they saw in May when protests spiraled into destruction downtown and at North Hills Shopping Center.

One jewelry store that was boarded up had a sign taped to the plywood that said “100% of merchandise LOCKED in vault.”

The protests are planned to take place Friday evening in downtown Raleigh and at the Wake County Courthouse in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

On May 30, protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing left downtown Raleigh badly damaged. A curfew was not put in place for May 31 and protests descended into violence once again.

National Guard soldiers were deployed to Cameron Village in the days after the destructive protests and looting.

Gov. Roy Cooper activated 450 National Guard troops after the looting and destruction followed protests in May.

