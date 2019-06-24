Some concerned about safety after 2 hurt in suspected DWI crash at Raleigh pizza shop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are recovering from injuries after a woman drove off Glenwood Avenue Sunday night, into the patio dining area of a popular pizza shop in Five Points in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. at Lilly’s Pizza at 1813 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh police said.

A white sedan was traveling into Raleigh on Glenwood Avenue when the driver left the road, according to police.

The car went onto the sidewalk and hit outdoor seating at the patio in front of Lilly’s Pizza.

Two people suffered minor injuries. Police did not say if the people who were hit were on the sidewalk or in the patio area when the crash happened.

There is no word on what caused the wreck.

“Now, I’m kind of scared to stand out here [and] eat out here at night,” Ashley Geel with The Third Place coffee shop told CBS 17.

Geel said the car ended up in the coffee shop’s patio. She said workers are cleaning up, as they look to fix their patio, replacing tables and cracked windows.

“I woke up to a text this [Monday] morning saying that our patio was completely mowed over,” Geel said.

Arrest records show that Cassidy Lori Stone, 20, of Raleigh, is charged with DWI in connection with the wreck.

CBS 17 went to Stone’s home, but she said she did not want to take questions.

Kelly Parker, who lives nearby, often visits Five Points with her children.

She said while they’ve always felt safe, they have ways to give each other peace of mind when out at restaurants in the neighborhood.

“We usually try to sit at the tables further away from the road, just in the off chance somebody came off the road,” Parker said.

For Geel, they’re already thinking about more ways to keep customers safe hoping what happened Sunday night doesn’t happen again.

“I feel like maybe some more precautions might be set in place, like another guard,” Geel said. “Because, no one should have to worry about their safety on a sidewalk.”

Geel told CBS 17 she tries to tell people at The Third Place to stay closer to the building.

In regard to permits for outdoor patio seating in Raleigh, city officials said Lilly’s Pizza and The Third Place don’t need a permit because their outdoor seating is on private property.

Raleigh officials added a permit is needed if the seating is in the public right of way, or sidewalk.

