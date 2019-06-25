Some concerned Raleigh soccer plan could bring gentrification, others glad to see development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many in Raleigh are celebrating the idea of a downtown soccer stadium, but others are worried about what it means for the future of their community.

59 years ago Mildred Flynn moved to the Caraleigh neighborhood in southeast Raleigh for one reason.

“It’s peaceful,” said Mildred Flynn.

Flynn paid just over $7,000 for her home, and its million dollar view, but a nearly $2 billion investment down the street has some in the neighborhood feeling like they hit the lottery.

“There’s going to be more tax for one thing, but it means that people are going to have more money if they want to sell and get out,” said Flynn.

“The rent runs really, really high,” said Maria Hernandez. “I don’t want to pay any more money but it’s probably going to be going up higher with the stadium.”

Hernandez lives in the shadow of the stadium site, but she says the only signs of development in the area she’s seen over the last 20 years are for sale signs.

“A lot of people aren’t going to be able to afford the rent,” said Hernandez. “It’s going to go up even higher than it is.”

“It has been changing, but now I feel like everybody will feel prouder and you’ll see a big difference,” said Flynn.

Rising rent isn’t the only thing that Hernandez and Flynn see in their future as developers and North Carolina FC move forward with plans to break ground.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic,” said Hernandez.

“If we can get a food place and a bank we wouldn’t have to go outside,” said Flynn. “I think it will really be good.”

“It’s just a wait and see what’s going to happen,” said Hernandez.

If all goes as planned the development should be finished by 2023.

