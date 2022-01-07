Some customers surprised to find Six Forks Road post office closing, relocating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday marked the last day people could send or receive mail at the post office on Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

The post office is moving to a building on Atlantic Avenue.

“I had no idea. I was suspicious when I drove up and saw they were working on the sign. I was like, ‘are they closing?'” said Gregory Kanas.

Crews spent about an hour taking down the USPS sign on top of the building. That was the dead giveaway that something big was happening.

Armed with dozens of boxes and letters, people walked through the doors of the post office for what they soon learned would be the last time.

“I just found out,” said Shirley Liggins.

“We didn’t know it was closing until we just went in now,” said Katie Rich.

Post office clerks spent the morning letting their customers know, not to come back after end of business on Friday.

“I was very surprised,” said Janine Perry. “I’ve been coming here for years and years.”

In September, it was announced that the shopping center, including the old Kroger and the post office, would be transformed into a 100,000 square foot life science facility.

The Midtown BioCenter will include ample lab and office space.

“I guess that’s a good thing that they’re bringing new jobs,” Kanas said.

The Six Forks post office will relocate about a mile away to a building on Atlantic Avenue.

People told CBS 17 they’re not happy with the move.

“We definitely need a post office here. It’s crazy to think there isn’t one,” Perry said.

Perry and the customers CBS 17 spoke with all said they’ve been coming to this location for their mailing needs for years.

“[The new one] won’t be convenient for me, because I live closer to this post office,” Kanas said. “I’d have to go out of my way to that post office.”

“It’s easy to get in and out,” Liggins said. “Traffic will be kind of crazy over there.”

They’re now concerned with what they say are limited post office options.

“I live closer to Crabtree Mall. There used to be another post office over there many, many years ago,” Perry said. “Every year there’s getting to be fewer and fewer.”

The post office on Atlantic Avenue is set to open Monday.