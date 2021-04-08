Some feel uneasy as Wake Forest High’s iconic football stadium gets set to undergo a facelift

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – “There’s no place like Trentini on a Friday night,” gushed Wake Forest High School athletic director Mike Joyner. “It just kind of gives you chills.”

The Triangle’s most iconic high school football stadium, though, is showing its age. Trentini Stadium is about to get a facelift. Renovations will begin in the next few days as Trentini undergoes a multi-million dollar makeover, a fix that has some purists a bit uneasy.

“Just maintaining the aura of the historical part of the stadium,” Joyner explained. “You know being here since 1940 and make sure we didn’t compromise that as well.”

Joyner is confident the planned renovation will not deter from what makes Trentini special.

Reggie Lucas knows all about the history of the former home to Wake Forest College football. He played here and for more than two decades has coached at Wake Forest High School.

“A lot of people who have played here can say Trentini is definitely one of the unique places to play a high school football game,” Lucas bragged.

That’s why it’s so important to get it right. Lucas and his Cougars will be displaced for a year as construction is expected to stretch into the early spring of 2022. A new track will circle the playing field, taking away a few seats on the home side, but for the most part, the sights seen here for years will remain mostly unchanged.

“Once it’s said and done, the feel of Trentini is going to be the same but it’s going to have a new look,” said Lucas.

And that will most certainly bring a sigh of relief to so many who have helped make Trentini such a special venue.