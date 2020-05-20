Some police in Wake County to increase traffic enforcement if NC moves to Phase 2 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local police departments said they would stop doing traffic stops for minor violations.

As North Carolina prepares to enter Phase Two of the reopening plan, that policy is changing.

“The minor violations are your registrations, your inspections, even minor speeding,” said Lt. Michael McIver with the Garner Police Department.

RELATED: Police see more excessive speeders as once-crowded Triangle highways thin out

Garner police haven’t been enforcing those violations. During the height of the pandemic, they determined it was just too big of a risk to their officers’ safety.

“We’ve had a few calls come in where drivers were driving in excess of 100 miles an hour when the roads were a little clearer to drive that way. And we’ve also noticed compliance,” McIver said.

To be clear, police said those drivers found pushing the speed limit were ticketed.

Officers are also taking precautions during traffic stops.

“They don’t necessarily have to make contact with the driver, they can view the license through a window, verify their identity,” he said. “Passenger-side approaches to the vehicle creates more distance as well.”

But as traffic on the roads has picked up, so has enforcement.

Holly Springs police said they have a similar approach.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said their policy hasn’t changed.

“Officer safety is first. Whatever they feel comfortable with,” Baker said.

Clayton police also spoke about their enforcement during the pandemic.

“Our folks are well prepared with personal protective equipment,” said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand.

Myhand also said the department will continue to conduct traffic stops as usual.

More headlines from CBS17.com: