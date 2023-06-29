CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Roads surrounding the Cary Art Center and Cary Elementary School will remain closed until at least midnight after a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

At 2:45 p.m., construction crews notified the Cary police and fire departments of a broken gas line. Police said the gas has since been secured and is no longer escaping from the line.

Cary police said repairs would take a few hours. No evacuations have been ordered.

The only building without gas service at this time is the Cary Arts Center.