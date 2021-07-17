Some streets blocked in Fuquay-Varina neighborhood as police negotiate with barricaded person

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A hostage negotiation team is communicating with a possibly armed person who is barricaded in a home in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident began before 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old Bramble Road, which is in a neighborhood off Old Honeycutt Road near Purfoy Road, police said.

Police said the person is threatening suicide.

At least one gunshot was fired by the person inside the home that damaged some property, according to a report received by police. The gunfire happened before police arrived, officers said.

“Streets within this area are blocked off for public safety. Avoid this area. This is an active scene,” Fuquay-Varina police said in a statement.

Trained crisis intervention team officers are also involved in negotiations. As of 6 p.m., the situation was still active.