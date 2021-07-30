Some take extra precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Lucas and John Miles are stepping up how they protect themselves from COVID-19.

“We are definitely more concerned. Even though we’ve all been vaccinated, said Miles.

Miles and his son are in town for GalaxyCon in Raleigh.

It’s an event expected to attract around 25,000 people at the Raleigh Convention Center through Sunday for the first time in nearly two years.

Lucas was also in town with his family on Friday.

Both men said they are fully vaccinated, and both have decided to always wear their masks.

“It is your decision, but is it a sensible decision? Are you going to infect someone else based on you not doing what you’re supposed to do,” Lucas said.

The CDC said recent data on the delta variant prompted the agency to recommend everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings where cases are surging.

“We’ve been making sure that we’ve been doing what we need to do, but it seems like there are a lot of people that don’t seem to take it as seriously as they need to be taking it,” said Miles.

Friday marked the second day in a row North Carolina has 3,199 new COVID-19 cases. Hospital numbers continued their climb with more than 1,168 patients.

“Follow the guidelines of the science and if science leads us in the right direction to overcome this, then we need to pay attention to that,” said Lucas.

As of Friday, 61 percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated, and 57 percent are fully vaccinated in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.