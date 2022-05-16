RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crew working in a trench likely hit a gas line that triggered a leak in downtown Raleigh Monday afternoon, officials said.

The gas leak was reported just after 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Davie Street, according to Raleigh fire battalion chief Chris Wilson.

Some people have been told to shelter in place during the gas leak, that closed E. Davie Street, Wilson said.

About 20 firefighters, including Hazmat responders, are at the scene, which is near S. East Street, Wilson said.

The leak happened at an existing construction site.

“They were doing some trench work — so I think they probably hit the (gas) line,” Wilson said.

Dominion Energy officials later confirmed third-party crews working on a project near their lines caused the damage that led to the gas leak.

Dominion Energy said the leak should be repaired by around 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, Dank Burrito, a restaurant along E. Davie Street confirmed workers there had been in contact with the fire department.

It told CBS 17 that it was allowed to remain open, does not need to shelter in place and can still take orders. However, it is still taking directions from fire officials, and all that could change, an employee said.

CBS 17 left messages for other restaurants, such as Mama Crow’s Burger & Salad Shop and Burial Brew Co.

No one was injured.