Some Triangle churches making changes as COVID-19 cases surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, some churches are following advice from health officials and will require masks for their Sunday services.

Members at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church haven’t met in person since March of last year but that’ll change this month when they finally come together for in-person services in a couple of weeks.

“My congregation is mainly elderly folks so I’ve wanted to make sure as many people could get the vaccine that would get it,” said Norman Cooper, the Raleigh church’s pastor.

Cooper says everyone will need to wear a mask when services resume.

That decision follows new guidance from the CDC that everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces. Cooper says the advice from health officials confirmed that they were doing the right thing.

“All along, I’ve followed the CDC ’cause I’m trying to listen to the experts,” Cooper said.

The state reports more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases were caught by people at a religious gathering.