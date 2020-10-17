Some Triangle cities, towns to allow Halloween trick-or-treating, but will parents?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the big question on a lot of minds of children just two weeks from Halloween — will there or won’t there be trick-or-treating?

The answer can depend on where you live.

Brody Marinko said would feel safe going trick-or-treating.

But the 12-year-old from Holly Springs knows it’s not up to him — it’s up to his parents. Brody’s father, Jay, is leaning toward yes.

“Its something everyone looks forward to. Parents and kids alike,” dad Jay Marinko said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tradition presents great risks and across our area, cities and towns are handling it differently.

In Roxboro, the city council agreed to move forward with door-to-door trick-or-treating. It’s allowed on Halloween from 6 to 8pm.

Hillsborough, Durham, Fayetteville and Raleigh are all actively discouraging it.

The city of Fayetteville is recommending other activities like crafts, carving pumpkins, or a movie night.

The city of Raleigh is holding several events, including a family drive-in at Dix Park.

In Holly Springs, the mayor Dick Sears is assuring kids that Halloween is not canceled.

“We’re going to try to work out a system where you don’t have to hand them personally the candy and still keep within the six-foot distance, if we can. Worst case scenario we give it a little toss,” Sears said.

The mayor is urging families to stay within their neighborhood. He said lights on indicate that a house is participating, while lights off means the house is not.

Sears said he is hoping to have trick-or-treating wrap up by 7:30 p.m.

“If they do come out, again, mask, six feet and not a whole lot of group parties,” Sears said.

“I’ve always done trick-or-treating, it’s something different. Its going to be a lot different this year,” Brody said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: