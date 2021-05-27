Some Triangle fire departments, EMS show higher vaccination rates than the state

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a no brainer for Apex Fire Chief, Keith McGee, when it came down to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“December 8th I was diagnosed with COVID and January 2nd was my first full day back,” he said.

“I had the first round of vaccine in mid-January,” mentioned McGee.

McGee admitted that getting the message out to the department about getting the vaccine isn’t always easy.

“It has been very tricky because we want to push and make sure that we provide all the information that we possibly can while not crossing that line to where anybody feels like it’s a forced situation,” he explained.

As of Thursday, 53 percent of adults in North Carolina have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS 17 has been looking into the number of officers and deputies who have received the vaccine.

Not only here in the Triangle, but nationwide. We found that across the U.S. some are hesitating when it comes to getting vaccinated.

We also reached out fire departments and EMS in the Triangle about vaccinations.

Apex Fire Department is 60 percent vaccinated, while Clayton Fire is at 50 percent and Orange County EMS is at 97 percent.

The Town of Wake Forest has 48 percent of its firefighters vaccinated.

The City of Durham said in an email that in its fire department, 241 out of 394 staff received the vaccine.

Wake EMS, Raleigh Fire and Goldsboro Fire Departments told us they don’t track the numbers.

McGee said there could be a number of reasons why firefighters and other personnel have chosen not to get vaccinated.

“I think that they trusted that the illness wouldn’t be bad more so than they trusted that the vaccine was going to be effective and no long-term side effects,” he said.

With every department, we reached out to they have told us they have not made getting the vaccine mandatory.