Some try to have fun as ice and snow cause travel, power problems in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For Jeanne McLean, Sunday’s winter weather proved to be a great excuse for a day of fun.

“The sled arrived yesterday. We were like even if it’s freezing rain we’re going to pull it with a rope because our 4-year-old’s been asking every day about it for a week,” said McLean.

She spent the morning sledding with her kids in their North Hills backyard in Raleigh.

Her neighbor, Jason Caron, had the same idea for his kids.

“Finding mud, sledding on the hill, trying to climb the trees,” said Caron.

For others, Sunday’s weather wasn’t as fun.

Over in Cary off of East Cornwall Road and Maynard Road, heavy winds along with ice caused a tree to fall onto power lines.

Neighbor James Wolfe is thankful it didn’t knock out his power.

“The pine trees they don’t have much room and everything they fall down easy,” said Wolfe.

The rain called for some wet conditions on roadways. Earlier today many Wake County roads were covered in ice.

That proved to be dangerous for drivers.

“From midnight until now in the affected areas of our state we’ve seen 989 calls for service,” said Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He said they investigated more than 400 collisions on Sunday alone.

On Interstate-87 near Hodge Road, troopers responded to a van flipped on its side. Near Highway 540 in Wake County, a tow truck responded to a car that had veered off the roadway.

“The resounding issue with these collisions of speed and going too fast for the conditions,” said Knox.

Slippery weather conditions are expected to last until early Monday.

Due to the high call volume, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is urging people to avoid going out on the roadway Sunday evening and early Monday.