Some Wake County 4th, 5th graders to return to classroom next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, the first group of 4th and 5th graders will return to in-person learning in the Wake County Public School System.

They’ll be on rotations.

Kindergarten through third grade students returned to the classroom last month in rotating groups.

On Monday, they’ll all be back in-person full-time

.State leaders said schools are not linked to recent COVID-19 spikes.

“Of course, we have virus here and there’s going to be virus in our schools occasionally, but that is not what is driving our infections,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state does not require fewer children in K-5 classrooms, which may lead to instances of being unable to social distance.

CBS 17 asked Wake County Schools how many classrooms won’t have the room to distance.

A district spokesperson couldn’t provide that number but said parents can ask their student’s teacher to send a picture of the set-up.

A parent can switch their student from in-person to virtual, or vice versa, if there are extenuating circumstances.

A district spokesperson said, “Parents should first talk with their child’s teacher and principal if they have concerns. A classroom arrangement would not necessarily or automatically create an extenuating circumstance.”

The state health department added a new rule for COVID-19 symptoms at public schools.

Before, if a student or teacher failed the screening at the start of the day, only they would go home.

Now, any of their household members who are also students or teachers at public schools must also go home.