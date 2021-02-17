Some Wake County high schoolers back to classroom for first time amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More students returned to the classroom Wednesday in Wake County – including many high schoolers who haven’t been there in nearly a year.

Excitement was all around Enloe High School where students haven’t been learning on campus since March.

“It’s very exciting to be back here,” said junior Jayden Morrison. “That’s crazy to think about. I haven’t been back here in a year.”

“I feel excited and prepared for the students coming,” said teacher Trudy Price-O’Neil.

Although somethings look the same at the school, much is different.

Not only are there social distancing and mask requirements in place, but those who are back are in cohorts on three-week rotating schedules.

“I think that will bring a sense of community just in a smaller environment as opposed to so many students and so many teachers navigating this entire big building,” said Principal Will Chavis.

UNC associate professor of pediatrics at the UNC School of Medicine Dr. Martha Perry said students are resilient.

She said they’re learning coping and strategy skills through these challenging times.

However, she said their social skills are being greatly impacted.

“They miss seeing friends and miss having social contact and that’s such a big part of development,” said Perry.

She said it’s important for both the schools and families to set clear and consistent guidelines for students.

Perry said structure is key as we keep moving forward.

“They really rise to our expectations when they’re clear and concrete,” said Perry.