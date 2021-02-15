Some Wake County students heading back to the classroom beginning Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Wake County students will return to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year on Monday.

While some kids may be heading back to school, school is going to look and feel quite a bit different than it did last March when students began learning remotely.

Students can expect to see markers on the ground encouraging safe distancing, plus a COVID-19 symptom check before entering the building — and of course, masks will be required.

High school students haven’t done in-person learning since March 2020 while other students haven’t been inside a classroom since December.

Here’s the breakdown on Wake County students’ return to the classroom:

Pre-K through third grade and regional special education programs will return to school full-time beginning Monday and fourth grade through 12th grade will return in three-week rotations.

If a student fails a health screening or gets sick in school, that child will be sent to a “care room” until a parent can pick them up.

Inside the classroom, school officials said desks will be six feet apart and there will also be signs that mark capacity limits.

Middle school student Tylon Thompson told CBS 17 he isn’t ready to head back to school yet, so his family opted to continue remote learning.

“Some students learn better in the actual school environment but I would give it just a little more time just so things cool down a little bit more,” Thompson said.

One teacher CBS 17 spoke with said she had mixed feelings about returning to school.

“One side of me is really glad that my kids are gonna be getting back in the building, the other side of me is a little bit apprehensive,” said Jan Thrasher. “I am comfortable with…what we put in place in the school that I teach. It’s been a big effort with a lot of folks to make this happen, to make sure that we can make it as safe as possible.”

Thrasher said she is more comfortable returning to campus with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, school officials said they will take the advice of the Wake County Health Department and follow cleaning and sanitizing protocols.