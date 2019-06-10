Some washed out Wake County roads to reopen soon, others will take weeks or months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Monday that several washed out roads will take weeks or months to repair.

More than 12 roads were closed after northeastern Wake County and southern areas of Franklin County were hit by torrential rains Saturday with some areas receiving more than 7 inches of rain in about four hours.

The NC DOT added that four roads closed by flooding over the weekend would reopen by Tuesday.

The road that will take the longest to reopen appears to be U.S. 401 at the Little River near the Franklin-Wake County line.

Here are the roads that will take more than 10 days to repair:

Moores Pond Road north of Bud Wall Road near Youngsville, estimated to reopen June 22

Billy Hopkins Road north of Fowler Road near Zebulon, estimated to reopen July 30

Mitchell Mill Road south of N.C. 96 near Rolesville, estimated to reopen July 30

N.C. 97 at the Little River west of Zebulon, estimated to reopen June 22

U.S. 401 between N.C. 96 and N.C. 98 at the Little River, estimated to reopen at Aug. 30

A detour was set up for U.S. 401, which is used by 12,000 vehicles daily. The three-mile detour is for drivers to follow N.C. 98 to N.C. 96 back to U.S. 401.

These roads are expected to reopen by Tuesday:

Halifax Road north of N.C. 96 near Rolesville

Barham Siding Road north of N.C. 96 near Rolesville

Watkins Town Road north of Old Milburnie Road near Rolesville

Country Club Road at Moccasin Creek near Zebulon

