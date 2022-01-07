‘Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night’ rock legend Bon Jovi bringing 2022 tour to Raleigh

Bon Jovi announced PNC Arena is among one of its 2022 tour stops (Lindsey Hall, PNC Arena).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is turning its “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night” song into a reality for the Triangle’s concert go-ers in April when it heads to PNC Arena.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” lead singer Jon Bon Jovi said.

The tour is scheduled to make a stop in Raleigh on April 9.

Bon Jovi’s music has spanned across three decades with the band forming in 1983 and is best known for the award-winning song “Livin On A Prayer.” However, the band also has many more prized songs, and albums, in its career on its Slippery When Wet, Have A Nice Day, and Lost Highway albums.

Most recently, the band released 2020, an album looking into the depth of “chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings,” USA Today wrote, when its touring paused in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most notably, the band has won one Grammy, one Billboard Music Award, two American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards, despite being a rock band, two MTV Video Music Awards and two World Music Awards.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., with member presale going on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.