RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million.

The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls.

The winner has 18 days from the drawing — or, until July 31 — to claim the prize.

Lottery officials say no one won the top jackpot, which pushes the prize for the drawing Saturday night to $700 million as an annuity or $375.7 million in cash.

Officials say another $1 million winner was sold in Florida and a $2 million ticket was purchased in New York.