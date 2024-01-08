RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old National Guardsman at Fort Liberty is in jail with a $1 million bond.

Authorities arrested Rhett Barlow at Fort Liberty. They said he tried to get someone to kill the man who was behind the wheel of the truck that killed his mother in 2016.

It’s been nearly eight years since the beloved Wake Forest High School English teacher was killed in the crash.

Michelle Barlow was driving on Capital Boulevard, when police said Donald Caulder Jr. hit her from behind.

The force pushed Barlow’s van into a tractor trailer.

The community grieved.

The family, including her husband and two children, tried to be the pillars of strength and serenity.

At Barlow’s funeral, her husband addressed the crowd.

“What I can say, with complete honesty, sincerity from the bottom of my heart, is I forgive you. My children forgive you. Our family forgives you,” he said.

Caulder was convicted of misdemeanor death by vehicle in 2017.

But investigators now believe Barlow’s son, Rhett, now 22-years-old, is still trying to avenge his mother’s death.

He’s accused of trying to get someone to kill Caulder.

On Monday, he faced a Wake County Judge via a video conference call from jail. His father and sister sat in the benches, facing the screen.

“You’ve been charged with a felony that carries a maximum punishment of 231 months in prison,” said Judge Eric Chasse.

The District Attorney’s office revealed details of Barlow’s alleged plot.

“On the same date that he is alleged to have had this conversation, when the solicitation occurred, he purchased an AR-15 Springfield Rifle at Carolina Gunrunners in Raleigh,” officials said. “Subsequent to that, he had purchased another firearm from the same facility. He also requested a transfer of his Army National Guard duty to a post that put him in very close proximity to the alleged victim.”

If Barlow does post bond, he is required to be on electronic monitoring and get a mental health evaluation.

He is expected back in court on Jan. 29.