RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, who is charged in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, was captured by authorities in Mexico on Thursday.

After 1 p.m., FBI officials said he was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in the state of Guerrero which borders the southwest coast of Mexico. The investigation to determine his exact movements since his escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail on Sunday is ongoing, officials added.

Marin-Sotelo escaped the jail in Farmville, Virginia, driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag. Agents are still working to locate the vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in locating it. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov if you see the vehicle.