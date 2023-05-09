RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The getaway car Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo used to drive away from a Virginia prison has been found.

According to the FBI, the vehicle was found Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Ford Mustang that authorities had been looking for was spotted by an officer with the Eagle Pass Police Department and confirmed to be the getaway car.

The getaway car Marin-Sotelo used. (Photo from FBI)

No further details will be released, due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI said.

Sotelo, who is charged in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, was captured by authorities in Mexico on Thursday.

He escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., on April 30.