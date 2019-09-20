Sources: Security officers pulled off job at St. Augustine’s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen security officers were pulled off the job at St. Augustine University Thursday. Sources say the school failed to pay the company those officers work for.

St. Augs’ 150-acre campus, just north of downtown Raleigh, is home to more than 750 students.

In addition to its own police force, St. Aug contracts officers from Champion National Security to keep students safe.

CBS 17 is told Champion began working with St. Aug in July 2018.

According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, a few months ago St. Aug stopped the weekly payments to officers, forcing Champion to pay them directly.

Those same sources said, as of Thursday, St. Aug owes Champion more than $190,000. They said the company tried to work with the school to come up with a new agreement and a repayment plan. However, three weeks ago, communication went cold.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., Champion terminated service with St. Aug.

A spokesperson for St. Aug said, while the school does owe Champion money, it is “nowhere near” $190,000. She said the relationship between St. Aug and Champion “wasn’t up to par.”

She said the school is still negotiating with Champion, as well as several vendors, but could not discuss the details of those contracts and relationships.

The spokesperson said St. Augs hired its own employees to act as security alongside the school’s police department. She also cited a close relationship with local law enforcement.

“The safety and well being of our students is our primary concern and we take these matters seriously. We have not at any point put our students at risk,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

