MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s one of the fastest growing towns in the area. Morrisville is booming.

With the town’s expansion, the South Asian community is also growing.

On Saturday, the Hindu Society of North Carolina hosted the “Ratha Yatra Festival.”

It’s a festival of chariots, and a festival celebrating the Hindu community in Morrisville.

“The core principle is to unite,” said Sakei Singh, an attendee.

Singh explained that’s the one mission of the festival.

For 2,000 years, bright-colored chariots were pulled through the streets of India, in celebration of their gods.

Thousands of miles away, the tradition continues in Morrisville.

“A lot of people from that area are here right now. We have chosen this to be our land, our workplace,” explained Singh. “So, here we are, trying to produce something so that we can be close, and so our kids can be close to our culture.”

Morrisville has grown exponentially over the last two decades due to the expansion of Research Triangle Park.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town roughly has 30,000 people, many of whom traveled from all over the world to be work at the center of technology and health on the east coast.

That includes many South Asians.

In 2000, the Census reported only 500 people who identified as Asian.

At last count, there were almost 11,000 in that demographic, most of Indian descent.

The festival celebrations over the last two years were not as large as this year’s due to the pandemic.

People told CBS 17, they are so grateful for their small, but mighty community coming together again.

“After COVID-19, this is monumental to be together,” said Kevin Metra. “We’re small. Just 150 families who live here in the Triangle. We’re part of a bigger Indian culture.”

Organizers told CBS 17 about 1,000 people were in attendance.