RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of Capital Boulevard Saturday night, police said.

The wreck happened just before 9:50 p.m. along Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 at Calvary Drive, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash. The driver of a sedan involved in the incident remained at the scene after the wreck, police said.

All southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard are closed at Calvary Drive.

The area is just north of the U.S. 1 split with U.S. 401.

No other information was available.